This spider with its 2 cm fangs will bite through the claws

This will become the dream of all arachnophobes. In Australia, the reptile park has a spider called the “megaspider”. With a height of eight centimeters and two centimeters of fangs, he impressed the park staff. Another peculiarity: this funnel-shaped spider can bite through claws. To prevent accidents, the canine teeth are treated in such a way that the venom turns into an antiviral.

“The presence of this spider in our project is quite amazing. In my 30+ years in the park, I have never seen a funnel-shaped spider this size. She is exceptionally large, and if the public could be persuaded to provide many spiders like her, it would save more lives due to the amount of venom they could produce. We can not wait to find out where she came from in the hope of finding huge spiders like herPark Education Manager Michael Tate said.

This spider was donated by an anonymous donor and placed in a simple box. The latter is a call to self-expression. “As more and more venom is being produced for the anti-venom program, the guards are eager to find the area where it came from in hopes of finding more large spiders.“, Accurate Park Newsletter.

“This remarkable spider has become part of Sydney folklore, and although no deaths have been recorded since the introduction of the antivonom in 1981, it remains a symbol of fear and fascination for the people of Sydney.The museum says on its website that the Australian Reptile Zoo is the only facility in Australia that transforms from a deadly funnel-shaped spider to a life-saving antivan. As it is currently being carried out on these spiders it is possible to find an alternative medicine capable of treating the bite.

