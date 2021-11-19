The Australian Zoo collects a ‘mega’ sample of one of the most endangered spiders

His nickname says a lot about the size of the beast: Megaspider. This Spider New resident of the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby Australia. It belongs to the race Atrox robustus (In English, “Sydney Funnel-Web Spider”) Considered one of the most dangerous to humans.

This Australian Zoo has been implementing a comprehensive plan for collecting and breeding these for many years mygales. Objective: To produce its alternative to its venom and to treat bites and recover them. The organization thus initiates regular calls to encourage the public (with full security) to capture the samples they encounter and to bring them.

This is how the new spider came to be. His measurements quickly jumped into the team’s eyes. This model is actually eight centimeters long, with an average swing of one to five centimeters. It also has Celiccera – the famous “hooks” – its size is two centimeters.

“Exceptionally large”

“In my thirty year park, I had never seen such a large funnel-web spider! She’s exceptionally tall. “Michael Tate explainedAustralian Reptile Park Included in a press release. Species Atrox robustus, Found in Eastern Australia, it is recognizable by its dark, shiny and short hairy body.

© Australian Reptile Park

The tarantula, which is active throughout the year, lives in holes with holes and silk rows, from which it preys on its prey, mainly large insects. During the breeding season, male birds roam in search of females, and it is not uncommon for them to enter or enter habitats.

However, once they are disturbed, these famous invasive spiders do not hesitate to bite their powerful celluloid. For hard specimens, attributes capable of piercing human fingernails. This is probably the case with Megaspider“ No member of the Australian Zoo dared to enjoy it.

A mysterious look

The model came in a blue box with no reference to its source. The Australian Reptile Park has launched an appeal on social media to identify its mysterious origin and its occupants.

“If the public could trust us with so many spiders like this, it would save many lives capable of producing large amounts of venom.“Michael Tate said the Australian Reptile Park is the only organization in Australia that extracts toxins from this species to produce antidote toxins.

According to Australian Museum, Between 30 and 40 bitesAtrox robustus Are listed every year in the country. If its venom is dangerous to humans, no deaths have occurred since the 1980s and an antidote has been implemented. The latter is estimated to have saved thousands of lives since the project began.

Despite the eight centimeters of this model, Atrox robustus Not the largest species of spider emerging in Australia. The title is called another tarantula Selenocosmia Crossips His body reaches twenty centimeters, including the legs.

read more: