BAGNOLS / CÈZE Owens Corning supports the hospital for the second time

This Wednesday, the Bagnols-sur-Cèze Hospital Center was presented with an index check for $ 15,000. This good amount comes from a donation from the Owens Corning Foundation. The American company has 80 industrial sites worldwide and has employed 300 people to produce fiberglass for 50 years, including one in Laudun-l’Ardoise.

“During imprisonment, we had to work constantly because our activity was in a constant flow. We can not stop. At the same time, we were delighted to learn that health professionals were also there. We had a great awareness“, Stéphane Gonzalez, director of Owens Corning in Laudun-l’Ardoise, recalled that he chose to help Bagnols-sur-Cèze’s hospital center by founding the company:”We are very pleased to make this donation and thank these people for their excellent work from the front row.. “

The company made its first donation of, 31,171 in 2020, helping to protect the 1,000 staff working at the Bagnols-sur-Cèze Hospital Center: the purchase of masks, gowns and hand cream to alleviate pain. The skin is torn due to excessive use of hydroalcoholic gel. This second donation of $ 15,000 will be used specifically to fund the purchase of stainless steel insulated bottles for all professionals.

All of the bottles are stamped with the hospital logo and engraved with the employee’s name. In this way, no one will confuse their bottle with their neighbors, and we control the risk of cross-contamination by covets caused by cups or glasses. “This activity was also selected on the basis of sustainable development. Thus we are committed to reducing the size of plastic bottles in restrooms.Says Jean-Philippe Sajus, director of the Pacnolois Hospital Center. Many bottles were donated to thank Owens Corning’s generous donors.

