Home Economy BAGNOLS / CÈZE Owens Corning supports the hospital for the second time

BAGNOLS / CÈZE Owens Corning supports the hospital for the second time

Nov 19, 2021 0 Comments
BAGNOLS / CÈZE Owens Corning supports the hospital for the second time
In gratitude to Owens Corning’s generous donors, the hospital has created bottles that are insulated for them. They did the same to their health professionals. (Marie Meunier / Objectif Gard)

This Wednesday, the Bagnols-sur-Cèze Hospital Center was presented with an index check for $ 15,000. This good amount comes from a donation from the Owens Corning Foundation. The American company has 80 industrial sites worldwide and has employed 300 people to produce fiberglass for 50 years, including one in Laudun-l’Ardoise.

During imprisonment, we had to work constantly because our activity was in a constant flow. We can not stop. At the same time, we were delighted to learn that health professionals were also there. We had a great awareness“, Stéphane Gonzalez, director of Owens Corning in Laudun-l’Ardoise, recalled that he chose to help Bagnols-sur-Cèze’s hospital center by founding the company:”We are very pleased to make this donation and thank these people for their excellent work from the front row.. “

The company made its first donation of, 31,171 in 2020, helping to protect the 1,000 staff working at the Bagnols-sur-Cèze Hospital Center: the purchase of masks, gowns and hand cream to alleviate pain. The skin is torn due to excessive use of hydroalcoholic gel. This second donation of $ 15,000 will be used specifically to fund the purchase of stainless steel insulated bottles for all professionals.

All of the bottles are stamped with the hospital logo and engraved with the employee’s name. In this way, no one will confuse their bottle with their neighbors, and we control the risk of cross-contamination by covets caused by cups or glasses. “This activity was also selected on the basis of sustainable development. Thus we are committed to reducing the size of plastic bottles in restrooms.Says Jean-Philippe Sajus, director of the Pacnolois Hospital Center. Many bottles were donated to thank Owens Corning’s generous donors.

See also  American technology is gradually reopening its offices

Mary Munier

You May Also Like

Epac Systèmes n

Epac Systèmes no longer prints books, on demand or in series, on Malesherbois

Chrome will receive updates until 2023

Xbox Cloud Gaming finally comes to the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One

Facebook's Metawares Ready Player imitates touching one with gloves

Facebook’s Metawares Ready Player imitates touching one with gloves

6 Best Exchanges to Buy Cryptocurrencies in Finland.

The Senate recognizes Jonathan Conder, a major technical critic, as one of America's top non-trusted officials.

The Senate recognizes Jonathan Conder, a major technical critic, as one of America’s top non-trusted officials.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *