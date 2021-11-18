When do you see the most falling stars?

The Leonido meteor shower will peak in the early hours of November 17th.

How to see

Unfortunately, in the heat of the night, the moon is in a convex phase, i.e. a large part of the moon is visible. The bright light makes it difficult to see the meteor stretching across the sky.

To see the best conditions, go to a dark, lightless area. According to Ertsky, the moon-covered sky is ideal. If the moon is visible, wait until dawn and look for meteorites, because at that time the moon will disappear in the evening, Ertsky said.

If there is dense cloud cover, you will not see anything. “The clouds will spread across the Great Lakes and the Midwest and extend into the central plains at night until Wednesday morning,” said CNN meteorologist Monica Jared.

The sky in the south will be clear. From west to west of the Rocky Mountains. And northeast along the coast.

Do not worry if you miss the peak of the rain. The Leonid meteor shower will last until November 30. According to NASA

According to them, for the rest of 2021. You may catch more meteor showers Earthsky 2021 meteor shower guide

December 13-14: Gemini

Dec. 22: Urside See also Tesla CyberTruck design issues explained by renowned auto designer

Solar eclipse and lunar eclipse

There will be another solar eclipse and another lunar eclipse this year Old farmer calendar

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on November 19, and celestial observers in the mainland of North America and Hawaii will be able to see it from 1 p.m. Until 7.06 p.m.

The last month of the year begins on December 4 with a total solar eclipse. It is not found in North America, but in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia.

Visible planets

Throughout 2021 there will be many opportunities for skywatchers to discover the planets in our sky in the mornings and evenings. Area. Planetary guide to the farmer’s calendar

With the exception of the distant Neptune, most can be seen with the naked eye, but the best view is provided by a telescope or binoculars.

Wednesday night will shine in the night sky from November 29th to December 31st.

Our closest neighbor Venus in the solar system will appear in the western sky in the evening until December 31st. It is the second brightest object in our sky after the moon.

From November 24 to December 31, Mars will be pink in the eastern sky.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third brightest object visible in our sky. Search until the evening of December 31st.

Saturn’s rings can only be seen through a telescope, but the planet can be seen with the naked eye until the evening of December 31st.

Telescopes or telescopes can help detect the green glow of Uranus in the evening until December 31st.

Neptune, our distant neighbor in the Solar System, will be visible through the telescope until the evening of December 31st.