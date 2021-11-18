What are our first posts about Xiaomi 11 Lite NE? It has 90Hz AMOLED and Snapdragon 778G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55 “AMOLED display, 33W charging and the powerful Snapdragon 778G in the editorial office. What were our first impressions?

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE má 90Hz AMOLED and Snapdragon 778G – Unboxing

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in Snowflake White, but is also available in Peach Pink, Truffle Black and Bubblegum Blue. The offer of color variants is very extensive and everyone can choose. The dimensions of the phone (160.5 × 75.7 × 6.8 mm) allow for a comfortable grip, which is supported by slightly rounded frames. The relatively low weight of 158 grams is commendable, thanks to which the smartphone will definitely not pass.

Not everyone likes the combination of silver frame and white back. The glossy frame, unlike the back, captures fingerprints very easily. Due to their structure, getting dirty is basically not possible. The camera module is the most common design, which is not an “attractive”. A hybrid slot that holds a combination of a microSD card and a nano SIM or two nano SIM cards is commendable.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55 “AMOLED panel with relatively thin (and symmetrical) frames that support a 90Hz upgrade rate and a nice little” shot “in the top left corner. The manufacturer places the fingerprint reader on the right. Page, so you will unnecessarily search for it in the scene.

After the initial installation on mobile, we see pre-installed applications from Xiaomi such as Soundtrack, Calculator, Compass, Notes, Mi Video and many more, but also apps like Netflix, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon Shopping or AliExpress. Fortunately, uninstalling these applications is easy. Features Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Global) extension.

The package includes a 33W adapter, USB-A / USB-C cable and a safety case

The heart of the mobile phone is the Snapdragon 778G in the configuration with 6/8GB RAM. You can also choose the size of the storage – 128/256 GB, which can be expanded with memory cards. During the test, we will also focus on the tolerance and speed of charging the 33W battery with a capacity of 4,250 mAh. You can also expect a photocell with a sample of images from a 64Mpx main camera, an 8Mpx ultra-white lens or a 5Mpx tele / macro camera.