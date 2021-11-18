Home Entertainment Jasmine Grace Grimaldi Actress: Albert de Monaco’s Daughter Goes To Work With A Big Name In Cinema!

Nov 18, 2021 0 Comments
Jasmine Grace Grimaldi Actress: Albert de Monaco's Daughter Goes To Work With A Big Name In Cinema!

Jasmine Grace Grimaldi on the big screen soon! On Instagram, this Wednesday, November 17th, the daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco announced the news. And for her debut, the young actress will collaborate …

Like his grandmother Grace Kelly, Jasmine Grace Grimaldi lands in 7th art! This Wednesday, November 17, the 29-year-old girl attended the New York premiere of the American film Being Ricardos, Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and JK Simmons. In the process, the daughter of Albert of Monaco and American Tamara Jean Rotolo, of whom she is the perfect duo, said she would be shooting with the film’s director, the famous Aaron Sorkin: “Only Aaron Sorkin. I can not wait to work with you!” Jasmine Grace Grimaldi, who recently welcomed a small beggar, commented on a photo of herself posing with the director.

Not everyone works with Aaron Sorkin … Director, screenwriter, producerIn the world of cinema, this professional has won many awards. In 2011, he received the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and even Oscar for Best Screenplay Social Website. In 2016, he was awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay Steve Jobs By Danny Boyle. Five years later, he won the award for Best Screenplay Chicago Seven. But in 2014, a controversy erupted over whether the screenwriter was considered sexual. “Oscar winner for best actor is higher than nominee for best actress”, He wrote in an email to American journalist Maureen Dowd Daily Beast Had access.

Jasmine Grace Grimaldi, from activist to actress

It had been weeks since Jasmine Grace Grimaldi left the unbearable suspense for her fans. On October 24, Albert II’s daughter reveals choices for secret projects. On Instagram, the young woman posted a photo of all the smiles taken in London, with the caption: #Auditions And # Acting. At the initiative of the humanitarian fund Jasmine is already a singer and activist, actress, Prince Albert’s daughter adds a string to her bow.

