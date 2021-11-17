Home Economy The Senate recognizes Jonathan Conder, a major technical critic, as one of America’s top non-trusted officials.

Nov 17, 2021 0 Comments
WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Jonathan Conder, a corporate lawyer, Pictech critic and the country’s top hopeful leader, in a recent move to reduce the power of the Silicon Valley giants.

With 68-29 votes, Mr Conder’s approval as head of the no-confidence division of the judiciary held a key position in the Biden administration. The White House has made it clear that it wants to restrict the integration of American companies, especially between powerful technology companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Its confirmation will go to President Biden for final approval.

As a lawyer representing competitors such as Microsoft, Uber, Yelp and News Corp., Mr. Cantor has been battling with Google and other technology companies for years. He has joined Silicon Valley critics in government roles, including Lina Khan, the head of the Federal Trade Commission, who is best known for writing a law school essay advocating a hopeless doctrine against the Amazon.

The two hopeless executives will jointly file historic lawsuits against Google and Facebook.

Given his record of representing rival companies, it is unclear whether Mr Conder will be asked to withdraw from the Google case and other conflicting interests. Ms. Khan, who has never worked for Amazon or Facebook, has been asked to leave the business with them due to public criticism from tech companies. The company said it would not withdraw from corporate operations.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

