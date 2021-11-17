Home Top News The family who was trapped in the flood for 4 days was rescued by helicopter

The family who was trapped in the flood for 4 days was rescued by helicopter

Nov 17, 2021 0 Comments
The family who was trapped in the flood for 4 days was rescued by helicopter

Severe storms have hit the Australian interior in recent days and turbulent weather has triggered floods and warnings over large parts of southern and eastern Australia. This Tuesday, The family of four who were stranded for four days was rescued by helicopter, According to police. The flood prevented first aid.

Ori and Lindsay Javros, a couple from Perth, and their two young children were crossing the Simpson Desert in Central Australia. When their campervan stumbled after the encroachment. They alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority on Friday to their position and implemented a tragic lighthouse.

But flooded for several days Made any rescue mission impossible, Authorities were only able to drop a satellite phone, a long-distance radio, food and water. After waiting in the desert for several days, the police confirmed it The family was safely evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

“The family was flown to Cooper Bed at night, where they will make the rest of the travel arrangements,” South Australian Police said in a statement. “We are delighted and tearful that they have finally been rescued,” Ori Javros’ mother told ABC National Television.

The editorial staff recommends you

See also  How is the Latin American Disney horror series Deora Incognito

You May Also Like

Visit to Paris | Lula accused Bolzano of "destroying" Brazil

Visit to Paris | Lula accused Bolzano of “destroying” Brazil

Londres veut notamment doper ses aides financières à l'exportation par l'intermédiaire de son programme UK Export Finance.

London wants 1 trillion in exports

The family who was trapped in the flood for 4 days was rescued by helicopter

The family who was trapped in the flood for 4 days was rescued by helicopter

Eric Judder, the hero of one of Disney +'s first French series

A streaming platform dedicated to French cinema was launched in the United States

6 Technologies We Take For Granted In Education

7 Tech & Learning Ideas and Tools for EdTech Innovators

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *