“Terrible signal”: Merkel was criticized for talking to Lukashenko

Merkel has been accused of contradicting the EU’s position and effectively recognizing Lukashenko as Belarus’ leader.

For example, Omid Nouripur, a member of the Green Party and a member of the Bundestock International Affairs Committee, called the November 16 talks in Deutschlandfunk a “terrible signal.” He noted that the EU did not recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president, but Merkel, after conducting the conversation, actually did.

In Estonia, they are also frustrated in conversation. There, Marco Mickelson, chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, criticized Merkel. According to him, the acting president “thus recognized Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus”.

“This is a serious disappointment, because we have taken the general position that we do not recognize Lukashenko as head of state of Belarus., – says Michkelson.

Poland has confirmed that it is outraged by the move. Deputy Prime Minister Yaroslav Kaczynski noted that “internationalization is certainly necessary, but not enough to negotiate with our heads and make such proposals.”