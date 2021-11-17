Netflix releases full cast prior to live-action shoot

The final performance of The Last Airbender’s live-action adaptation from the animated series can begin.

Actors Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu will star in the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender (Image Credit: Netflix)

Netflix has released the full cast of the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender (In English Avatar: The Last Airbender), Adapted from the animated series of the same name released between 2005 and 2008 on the Nickelodeon Children’s Channel. M. An earlier attempt to adapt the 2010 live-action cartoon, directed by Knight Shyamalan, It failed miserably at the box office.

The Avatar The Last Airbender animated series is still one of the most watched on Netflix

Netflix took over the ownership of the animated series from Nickelodeon Avatar: The Last Airbender, Which immediately received a significant revival of interest. By 2020, it will be one of the most watched children’s shows on the streaming site.. The latter wants to take advantage of the series’ notable popularity, which has attracted a growing number of fans over the past fifteen years. A turn-based strategy game based on The Last Airbender’s universe will be released soon on mobile.

Adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender A lengthy process in a live-action series, especially at the acting level. It was finally released in full by Netflix, After revealing at the beginning of the year the young actors who will play the four main characters: Sokka and his sister Katara, who belong to the water tribe, their rival Juko, from the Fire Kingdom and of course Master the four elements of the main hero, Ang, Avatar And the last representative of the Air Nomads.

The cast of Avatar, which is true to the feel of the animated series, are mostly of Asian descent

M. Night Shyamalan movie its “” White wash », Because some of his characters are of Asian descent as in the cartoon. Netflix at this time was very careful to respect the essence of the animated series by choosing the actors according to their characters. Gordon Carmire, a Filipino-Canadian already seen in the series Lost in space, Young Avatar and Airbender will play Ang.

Read more> Arcane League of Legends: Our Comment on the First Episodes of the Netflix Series

Canadian Giaventio plays her friend Katara, Master of Water and American Ian Osley (originally Cherokee) her brother Sokka. Finally, Dallas Liu (found in Shang-chi), an Asian American, is the prince of the land of fire. In a photo that reunites the entire cast, Netflix has finally revealed who the other protagonists of the first season are.Avatar: The Last Airbender, There are four seasons in its animated version. Fire Lord Osai and the father of the series’ main rival Juko, played by South Korean player Daniel Dae Kim. Iro, for his part, plays Korean Paul Sun-hyung Lee, Juko’s uncle and mentor.

Live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender Full cast by Netflix (Image courtesy: Netflix)

The photo that unites the actors shows the happy group, And we hope its dynamics will be very stable on the screen Filming should begin sooner than the live-action of the 2010 film, and photos of the cast in final costumes may be released later. The release date of the series on Netflix is ​​pending, yet to be announced.

Also Read> Squid Game: Netflix Series Creator Officializes Season 2

Source: Screenwriter