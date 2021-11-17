Home Entertainment Harry Potter: Actors reunite for the first film in 20 years

Nov 17, 2021 0 Comments
Vanity Fair

After the cast reunites Friends, HBO Max puts it back. On January 1, 2022, the American streaming site will host a special show online featuring the main cast. Harry Potter J.K. They meet to discuss their personal and collective adventure in this legendary epic started by Rowling. Is titled Back to Hogwarts (Return to Hogwarts), The show will air on the 20th anniversary of the owner’s first theatrical release of Opus, Stone of Harry Potter and the Wizard. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be the respective translators of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Contact US site Deadline, President of Warner Bros. Tom Ashim “This reaction is a tribute to everyone who touched their lives through this cultural event, whether the actors or crew poured their heart and soul into it, or to the fans who are still interested in this extraordinary film, or to revive the spirit of the wizard world twenty years later.” HBO Max is not currently available in France, France We do not know which channel or site is responsible for broadcasting the event Friends, The Salto platform then aired the moving reunion of TF1 cast. The first channel has been hosting movies for many years Harry Potter Can create a stir for its audience and again Return to Hogwarts At the beginning of 2022.

