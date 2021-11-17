Floods in North America: At least one died and thousands evacuated

On the west coast of Canada, a series of rains, landslides and floods occurred in British Columbia. A woman was found dead in a landslide on a highway 250 km north of Vancouver on Monday.

The body of a woman was found in a landslide on Lillot (250 km north of Vancouver, NLDR) Highway 99 on Monday morning, and the search continues today., Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced.

“Total number of missing persons and vehicles not confirmed”, Officials said.

In recent days, thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes, and many districts have been evacuated. In Abbotsford, a few dozen kilometers west of Vancouver, 1,100 residents were evacuated.

City Mayor Henry Brown wonders:

“This is the worst thing I’ve seen since we moved here in September 1953, 68 years ago. What most people do not understand is that this water comes from the side of the Knox River in the United States. At the flood stage.”

On the American side, south of the Nouakchott River, near Mount Vernon, these residents are further protected from flooding by the Skokit River by these recent flood-resistant walls.

Further east, towards the Cetro-Volley, without a flood wall, the same stream and torrential downpour flooded the surrounding area.

Denell Kilmer, a resident of Cetro-Woolley, testified:

“Last night, we saw water coming here in a few minutes. In fact, in a few minutes it got here. We had to move cars. We did not have time to feel it. It was so fast.”

At least 800 people were evacuated to Cetro-Woolley. Tens of thousands of homes in the area are still without electricity. But by the end of the week it will be fine, thanks to the light skies.