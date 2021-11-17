கோவிட் -19 | NFL Updates Health Protocols

The NFL will have to do two tests for the Covit-19 after the holiday, which is celebrated in the United States on November 25, and will have players and staff wear masks at team facilities for one week from Thanksgiving day, regardless of their immune status.

Rob floor

Associated Press

The league protocol has been updated as the number of Covid 19 cases increases in the United States. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Rothlisberger both missed playing with the virus.

Wearing a mask is not required outside or in the training bubble. Tests will take place on November 29th and November 1stThere is December.

The NFL also encourages its teams to provide drive-through trials to friends and family of veterans or their staff who visit or stay with them during long vacations. These tests should take place prior to contact with players and personnel and should be conducted at a time other than when soldiers and personnel are being tested.

Guttell Circuit reminded its crews to adhere to health ethics at their facilities. The NFL has provided clubs to provide staff to assist them in this endeavor.

Last week, NFL fined Rodgers and White receiver Alan Lazard US $ 300,000 and $ 14,650 for violating protocols enforced by the League and Players’ Association.