‘They got mixed up with the wrong person’. The court withdrew Steve Bannon’s passport

A US judge has ordered the release of Steve Bannon, a former adviser and ally of former President Donald Trump, but ordered the removal of his passport to prevent him from leaving the country.

Steve Bannon, 67, returned to the FBI on Monday after being charged Friday with contempt for refusing to appear before the commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill. .

On Jan. 6, hundreds of protesters in support of the former Republican president stormed Capitol Hill, accusing police of sabotaging Joe Biden’s election victory, following Trump’s repeated allegations of widespread election fraud without credible evidence.

A former aide to Trump, who left a courtroom in Washington, raised his finger and warned.This time they were confused with the wrong person“.

Bannon accused US President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of violating freedom of expression.

“Now let’s move on to the attack, you see“, Repeatedly stressed.”Be prepared“, He repeated, used Trump’s controversial rhetoric during the election campaign, when the former president addressed the far-right group, the Proud Boys,” Be prepared. “

“They mess with the wrong person,” Bonan threatened Photo: PETE MAROVICH / EPA

When asked by reporters about the meaning of the hidden threats, Banan’s lawyer explained that he would “attack” because he was “firmly” defending his rights in court.

The head of the campaign that gave Donald Trump victory in 2016 had the same tone for the media when he returned to the FBI in Washington the previous day. Prior to joining, Banon stated that his goal was to “overthrow the Biden regime.”

After disguising himself, Steve Bannon spent a few hours in federal custody and appeared before Columbia District Judge Robin Meriwather.

During the trial, the prosecution did not ask for Trump’s former adviser to be remanded in custody, and the judge waiting for trial decided to release him, using the usual conditions in these types of cases. From the country.

Banon must inform the authorities of any trip he makes to the United States, and if he wishes to go abroad, he must first obtain the judge’s approval to return his passport.

The next court session is scheduled for Thursday in virtual form at the request of Steve Bannon’s lawyers, and will be chaired by Columbia District Judge Carl J. Snyder, who was appointed when Trump was president. The trial will be held before Nichols.

Bannon faces up to 30 days to a year in prison for each charge and a fine of between $ 1,000 and $ 1 million. [800 euros e 87 mil euros].

On October 22, the House of Representatives announced that Steve Bonan would be insulting Congress for challenging Sapona, the commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill.

The investigation team is trying to determine the role of the former Republican leader, his advisers and close associates in the preparations for the Capitol Hill invasion that killed five people as a result.

If the Republican Party wins the November 2022 legislature, it will be crucial for this Democratic-controlled group.

The commission, which heard more than 150 witnesses, issued new sapons for elements close to Trump, such as former White House spokeswoman Kaylee McNani or former adviser Stephen Miller.

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, refused to report to the panel on Thursday, following a suspension ordered by a judge, until November 30, when the group analyzes a request to release the requested data. Former President.

Records include documents from aides close to Donald Trump and the White House agenda, describing his actions, travels, meetings, or phone calls.

The commission of inquiry responded by saying that Joe Biden had already authorized the release of the documents and that Trump’s aide had to testify, warning that Mark Meadows could be charged with contempt by Congress.