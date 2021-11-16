MLB: New launch for Nova Sintercard in Angels

Tuesday, November 16, 2021. 10:30 am

ESPN’s Jeff Basson says opener Nova Sinterkard and Los Angeles have agreed to a one – season contract worth $ 21 million.

The 29-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his major baseball career with the New York Mets.

After two excellent first campaigns, Sinterkard saw his life marked by injuries. In 2017, he missed more than four months due to a hand injury. The next season, he initially missed a month of activity due to a finger injury, and many more are missing due to other health issues.

Recovering in 2019, he spent nearly 200 innings at Matt, but ended the campaign with a disappointing 4.28-run run average. He had to skip the 2020 season after Tommy John type surgery. He only drove for two innings after taking the time to recover from a swollen elbow at the end of the 2021 season.

The Mets offered a worthy opportunity to retain his services, but Cinderella did not officially reject it.