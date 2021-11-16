Home Top News How does the dam work in the South American region?

Nov 16, 2021 0 Comments
By Hugo Lenoir

Posted on 11/16/2021 12:19 AM
This 2022 World Cup brings us a lot of news, which for the first time in its history will take place in Qatar later this year (November-December), and it gives us unprecedented jump-offs. If the African region and the European region are more complex, it is not in the South American region.

A round trip Inter-Federation Dam

Since the creation of the World Cup, South Americans have been looking forward to the turn. Brazil is the first CONMEBOL to qualify, Argentina should check their ticket soon, But behind them 7 teams neck and neck. Only the first 4 places confirm eligibility 5th place allows you to play jump-off. This The volley between the Confederates that stops them against the conqueror of the Oceania region. History has shown that the 5th qualifier in South America regularly checks tickets for the most beautiful matches, but football is a game full of great surprises!

Today, it is impossible to guess which country ranks 5th in the standings. Each team has 5 more games to play and only 8 points separate from 3rd (Ecuador) 9th (Bolivia). If Ecuador manages to retain its place in the top 4, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia will be in danger … One of its 3 biggest nations will be eliminated and one of them will have to compete in the jump-off competition!

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

