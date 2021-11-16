Google bans popular Android processor from removing from your mobile!

Android users should check their smartphone or tablet to see if they have downloaded a number of malicious apps from the Google Play Store, including a popular TV service.

This time, the alarm bells rang about the “Smart TV Remote” and “Halloween Coloring” apps because the first app had been downloaded at least 1,000 times from the Google Play Store. Highlighting these dangerous Android processors, Kaspersky’s Android malware researcher Tatiana Shishkova said that these processors are used to spread bad “Joker” malware.

The “Joker” was first spotted in 2019, and has become a favorite choice for cyber fraudsters who try to deceive unsuspecting Android users.

Dangerous “Trojan horse” is designed to be very difficult to detect by Google’s security systems, and is capable of adding victims to expensive subscription plans.

These programs can cost Android users hundreds of pounds every month if they find something wrong and do not cancel the fake subscriptions they did not register.

Earlier this week, Shishkova insulted these apps by naming them on Twitter.

Apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, but if you have previously downloaded the software you will need to remove the apps from your device.

Shishkova has received a recent warning over the past few weeks, highlighting a group of Android apps loaded with the Joker program on the Google Play Store.

Now, these apps have been removed from the Google Play Store. But if you miss these alerts, here are some apps you should be wary of:

Now scan the QRcode.

EmojiOne keyboard.

• Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper.

Dazzling keyboard.

Volume booster loud sound balancer.

Superhero-effect.

Classic emoji keyboard.

As always, one of the best ways to protect yourself from malware threats is to use only the apps of trusted developers, and to avoid unknown apps makers and downloads with minimal reviews.

To get extra security for your devices, you can sign up for an antivirus service.

Source: Express