Acquires American Seco Logistics Bunsard International

November 16, 2021, 10:35 am.

Bunchard International became the European leader in American sego logistics. The latter has been controlled by Ridgemond Equity Partners, a joint venture with Greenbrier Equity Group, since the end of 2020, which has acquired the French transport and logistics company. Here he made the most important acquisition in his history. Seko Logistics has been acquiring this acquisition from Simon Pinto, the majority shareholder of Bunsart International since 2003. The two parties together have a total of 170 offices, 54 of which are from Bansart International. Founded in 1963, the French company has recorded a turnover of 240 million euros in the last 12 months. With over 600 employees in 17 Mediterranean, Latin American and Asia-Pacific countries, Bansart International provides transportation solutions (air, sea, road and rail freight) and related services (customs, taxation, insurance, etc.). It serves more than 5,000 customers in the retail, electronics, industrial, aeronautics and healthcare sectors. Very strong in France-Asia trade, which will benefit from the resources of Seco Logistics, especially from the Atlantic Ocean. For its part, prior to this acquisition, the US team was already in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark on the Old Continent. According to several American media outlets, he is sensible about his earnings, with a turnover of about $ 120 million in 2019.