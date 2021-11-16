-20% off your bill at Panoramic Restaurant Bogan

Time flies. This is our episode 16 Calendar of arrival .

Frogs in London invites you to go a little higher in a unique place in London and enjoy some exceptional moments.

Since the knowledgeable food lover is worth two, we recommend downloading it first Application frogsinlondon On your mobile (available through the App Store or Google Play), this will allow you to take advantage of the free “Bubble Glass” (valid for 2nd and 3rd course menus) with a 20% discount on your bill on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Slightly closer to the stars!

It’s time to visit this rooftop restaurant in London. Located on the 37th floor of the Novotel Hotel in Canary Wharf. And Bogan A separate place, with a breathtaking view of the entire capital. The decor is clean and warm, with a very contemporary raw and industrial touch.

In the kitchen, the French chef Guillo Gillan And all his regiments delight the eyes like palates. After visiting Ducasse and Robuchon, Nicois discovered original cooking tips that will keep you traveling across Europe.

In the dining room, the Florian Fortoul and Jean-Charles Carry crews have visited some of the most beautiful establishments in France, with a keen interest in providing you with a unique experience. The London Card is a great place to go out with your friends and your frogs!

Le Bogan thinks of all the London Epicureans

By the way, in addition to two or three course menus, Bokan offers seven course “Tasting Menu”. A little crazy for the taste buds. With Frogs in London, get a 10% discount on this tasting menu and a 15% discount every day if you choose the “wine blending” formula.

Opening time

Wednesday to Saturday Dinner 6pm to 9:30 pm (Last Order)

Saturday & Sunday Brusan: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (last order)

Address: 40 Marshwall, London E14 9TP / Phone: 020 3530 0550