Home Top News -20% off your bill at Panoramic Restaurant Bogan

-20% off your bill at Panoramic Restaurant Bogan

Nov 16, 2021 0 Comments
-20% off your bill at Panoramic Restaurant Bogan
By Laurent Collin | 11/16/2021 at 9:48 am | Updated on 11/16/2021 at 10:01 am

Time flies. This is our episode 16 Calendar of arrival.

Frogs in London invites you to go a little higher in a unique place in London and enjoy some exceptional moments.

Since the knowledgeable food lover is worth two, we recommend downloading it firstApplication frogsinlondon On your mobile (available through the App Store or Google Play), this will allow you to take advantage of the free “Bubble Glass” (valid for 2nd and 3rd course menus) with a 20% discount on your bill on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Slightly closer to the stars!

It’s time to visit this rooftop restaurant in London. Located on the 37th floor of the Novotel Hotel in Canary Wharf. And Bogan A separate place, with a breathtaking view of the entire capital. The decor is clean and warm, with a very contemporary raw and industrial touch.

In the kitchen, the French chef Guillo Gillan And all his regiments delight the eyes like palates. After visiting Ducasse and Robuchon, Nicois discovered original cooking tips that will keep you traveling across Europe.

In the dining room, the Florian Fortoul and Jean-Charles Carry crews have visited some of the most beautiful establishments in France, with a keen interest in providing you with a unique experience. The London Card is a great place to go out with your friends and your frogs!

Le Bogan thinks of all the London Epicureans

By the way, in addition to two or three course menus, Bokan offers seven course “Tasting Menu”. A little crazy for the taste buds. With Frogs in London, get a 10% discount on this tasting menu and a 15% discount every day if you choose the “wine blending” formula.

See also  Sydney will try to beat the Australian GP again

Opening time

Wednesday to Saturday Dinner 6pm to 9:30 pm (Last Order)

Saturday & Sunday Brusan: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (last order)

Address: 40 Marshwall, London E14 9TP / Phone: 020 3530 0550

You May Also Like

How does the dam work in the South American region?

How does the dam work in the South American region?

Top 10 Reasons Why the Student Needs to Learn About Homework Writing Tools

Guadanjou strengthens its position in North America by acquiring Custom Essence

Guadanjou strengthens its position in North America by acquiring Custom Essence

Shell relocates headquarters from The Hague to London

Shell relocates headquarters from The Hague to London

Emmanuel Macron forgives America, ignores Australia and punishes England

Emmanuel Macron forgives America, ignores Australia and punishes England

In which strategies are supportive to play casino betting games

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *