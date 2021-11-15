Home World The European Union (EU) has expressed concern over rising tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The European Union (EU) has expressed concern over rising tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Nov 15, 2021 0 Comments
The European Union (EU) has expressed concern over rising tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border

“We are concerned about the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of firing on military positions on Saturday.

“As of noon on November 13, the Armenian Armed Forces are firing on the positions of the Azerbaijani army near the settlement of Jelik with rifles, sniper rifles and grenades of various capabilities,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, for its part, said it had retaliated by suppressing enemy fire and that no casualties had been reported to Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan also said its troops were not harmed during the shooting.

Such statements were made before Baku announced that Azerbaijan was ready to normalize relations with Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, which internationally recognizes the territorial integrity of the two countries,” said Ali Azatov, head of government in Azerbaijan.

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/lt_LT/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

See also  Ursula van der Leyen says Brexit talks are making good progress | Brexit

You May Also Like

The fleeing bank robber has not been in the hands of the police for more than 50 years Abroad

The fleeing bank robber has not been in the hands of the police for more than 50 years Abroad

"The situation is serious"; The unoccupied house has been in effect in Austria since Monday

“The situation is serious”; The unoccupied house has been in effect in Austria since Monday

Michael Kretschmer: "Immigrants are not accepted in the EU or Germany"

Michael Kretschmer: “Immigrants are not accepted in the EU or Germany”

Des passants dans les rues d’Eindhoven (Pays-Bas), le 12 novembre 2021, alors que le premier ministre néerlandais a annoncé de nouvelles restrictions touchant les bars, restaurants et commerces pour lutter contre le regain de l'épidémie de Covid19 aux Pays-Bas, avec l'arrivée de l'hiver.

Why Eastern and Northern Europe is most affected by the epidemic renaissance

Glasgow supports the demand to expedite the end of fossil fuels

Glasgow supports the demand to expedite the end of fossil fuels

The gang that cheated the Govt certificate falls in Italy; There are also 2 minors

The gang that cheated the Govt certificate falls in Italy; There are also 2 minors

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *