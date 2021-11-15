Home Top News Renault Kwid 2023 is coming to Latin America!

Nov 15, 2021 0 Comments
According to Brazilian reports, the restructured Renault Quid will make its debut in Latin America in December. The model was captured on the streets of Curitiba, Brazil, and the photos were posted on AutoInfracillin’s Instagram account.

In fact, according to the Motor1 Brazil website, the Renault Kwid 2023 will be officially delivered in December. This upgraded model will have dual optical block. We see new lights with new LED lights on the back, as well as vertical reflectors in the corners of the bumper.

Although the captured prototype is almost camouflaged, we can speculate that the redesigned Quid will have a great resemblance in style to the Indian version. Inside, the changes are reflected in the new steering wheel with a thin rim and round center area. For its part, the dashboard will feature two digital screens.

As for the engine, the 1.0-liter unit with 70 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque will lead to the 1.0 SC engine (82 hp and 102 Nm), which will drive the new Santoro.

Also, Renault India last month announced the launch of the NEOTECH 2020 version of its flagship model KWID, which marks Renault’s real success in India.

