Home Entertainment Nelson Manford will soon be a grandfather: he believes in the birth date of his daughter Victoria

Nelson Manford will soon be a grandfather: he believes in the birth date of his daughter Victoria

Nov 15, 2021 0 Comments
Nelson Manford will soon be a grandfather: he believes in the birth date of his daughter Victoria

Victoria Manford announced in August 2021: She will be a mother. So Nelson Manford will soon become a grandfather. The sports journalist believed in this great news Star D. V. Monday, November 15, 2021.

This is great news for Nelson Manford. The sports journalist will soon become a grandfather. His daughter Victoria is just waiting for the happy event. She announced this last August on her Instagram page with a photo of herself pregnant. “2021 has definitely changed my life!She wrote. And his partner Hugo Gromazi also expressed his happiness on his social networks.We end this beautiful summer vacation at 3pm, announcing the arrival of a little devil who will amaze us with his tenderness from next year onwards.He wrote.

First, The young actress and writer regularly shares pictures of her round belly. The last was held on November 7, 2021, ahead of the Liege International Comedy Film Festival. Her darling also wants to publish pictures of the pregnant wife. This time the couple posed on September 5 at the American Film Festival in Doo. But apparently, not only the two lovers were happy about the event, but also their families.

“It’s all very close”

This is especially the case with Nelson Manford, Victoria’s father. In fact, The sports journalist will become a grandfather for the first time. In fact, his other daughter Isare Tao is not pregnant either. At the French Open for Figure Skating on Monday, November 15, 2021 (November 19 to 21 in Grenoble) Télé Star was asked to comment on France 3, The 68-year-old could not hide the great joy at the birth of his granddaughter or grandson.

See also  Oprah Winfrey Purchases Breonna Taylor Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice

It is scheduled for mid-December. I am so proud of her and she is making progress in her life. Of course I am so happy for her! It’s so close … “, He expressed optimism. Nelson Manford is about a month away from meeting the heir or heir of his daughter Victoria.

You May Also Like

Falling movie "The Eternal" continues to dominate the North American box office

Falling movie “The Eternal” continues to dominate the North American box office

"The Eternal" continues to dominate the declining North American box office

“The Eternal” continues to dominate the declining North American box office

COVID-19: More than twenty cases in CHU-HJRA

COVID-19: More than twenty cases in CHU-HJRA

New album, ‘Wild Type Droid’, failed in December – Marseille News

End of summer 2022 | Pinocchio by Robert Gemekis and Tom Hanks at Disney +

End of summer 2022 | Pinocchio by Robert Gemekis and Tom Hanks at Disney +

Jared Leto à son arrivée à l’avant-première du film House of Gucci, à Londres le 9 novembre 2021.

Cinema – Jared Letto did six hours of makeup a day for “House of Gucci”

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *