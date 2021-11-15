Discover the origin of the Olympics in developed reality

The US company has partnered with the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports to provide this experience.

Find the original home of the 2,000-year-old Olympic Games? This is what it offers Microsoft with the program from November 10th Ancient Olympia: Common Values, In collaboration with the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports. They offer a high-speed experience possible with augmented reality. ⁇ Ancient Olympia: Common Values A unique way to experience the glorious cultural heritage of Greece. Visitors from all over the world can almost explore Olympia’s ancient site and experience history live using augmented reality technology. ”Greek Prime Minister Griagos Mitsotakis said.

Visitors passing through the ruins of Olympia can download a mobile app to watch virtual entertainment. They also have the option of using Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets as part of the exhibition at the Olympic Museum in Athens. Finally, the project’s website, with a 3D reconstruction of historical monuments, allows visitors to view the remains from their living room.

Preserving cultural heritage with technology

This digital conservation project helps to locate 27 monuments from ancient Olympia, including the original Olympic Stadium, the Temples of Zeus and Hera, and the workshop of the sculptor Phidias. To make this possible, Microsoft used cameras and drones that took hundreds of thousands of pictures from the site. The company has partnered with Iconem, which specializes in digitizing historical sites in 3D to create a prototype of the ancient Olympia. Archaeologists and developers have also contributed to the development of the project, using artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure realistic entertainment of the monuments.

Project Ancient Olympia: Common Values Carried out within the framework of Microsoft’s AI for the Cultural Heritage Project. Its purpose “Using AI to empower working people and organizations to preserve and enrich cultural heritage”. This preservation of cultural heritage is about important figures in history such as languages, places or historical artifacts. In France, this made the project possible to deliver In-depth experience of Mont Saint-Michel at the Muse des Planes-Relief With the HoloLens helmet in 2018.