BSNL wave; If you are a BSNL customer here – BSNL Best Prepaid Plans

BSNL customers now get better prepaid and broadband plans. Let’s take a look at some of the offers available to BSNL customers. If you look at STV 429, BSNL plans are available. Available to customers.

BSNL customers will get these plans with 81 days validity. Next plans are Rs 666. BSNL customers will get 1.5 GB data per day on Rs 666 plans for 12 days.

Note: Make sure you get these offers in your circles and then recharge

Here are the best Bharat Fiber plans offered by BSNL

BSNL customers are now getting the best Bharat Fiber plans in Kerala circles as well. BSNL now offers customers valid plans ranging from 1 month to 2 years for Rs 799.

Get 1000GB data for BSNL Fiber customers on Rs.399 plans

BSNL Fiber customers will get 3300GB data on Rs. 599 plans. Customers will get 6000 Mbps data. Next customers will get Rs. 799 plans. Fiber premium plans will be available next time. Receive data.

Customers also receive data at speeds of up to 200Mbps.