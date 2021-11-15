Australia: A gender woman who was attacked by a 4 meter crocodile and defended herself with a pocket knife

Essential

A 60-year-old Australian man escaped from the jaw of a four-meter sea crocodile and was dragged into a river when he was repeatedly stabbed in the head with his pocket knife, local officials said Wednesday.

Wildlife officials said the man was lucky to be alive after a devastating attack on a remote river on the Cape York Peninsula in northern Australia. “There was a fight, and he fortunately escaped the clutches of a four-and-a-half meter crocodile. Environment Queensland State.

“He retrieved the knife from his belt and stabbed the crocodile in the head.”

The man had gone fishing last week from Cairns to his property near Hope Whale, and he chased a bull off the shore to settle there. Then the crocodile struck. “He described seeing the crocodile a few seconds before he jumped on it and hitting him when he was about to throw a fishing rod,” the ministry said in a statement. As the crocodile’s jaws wrapped around his shoes, he grabbed a branch of a swamp tree in a desperate attempt to get out of the river. But he was soon defeated in battle and dragged into the river.

“As soon as he entered the water, he retrieved his knife from his belt, stabbed the crocodile in the head, and told him to leave.” The man then went ashore and went to Cooktown Hospital for treatment. He was then airlifted to Cairns Hospital, where he is still recovering a week later. A spokesman for the health ministry said he was in a “stable” condition.

Wildlife officials who interviewed the man on Tuesday confirmed that his injuries were similar to a crocodile attack. “Then it looks like the crocodile was targeting the bull or the cow, it ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Matt Bryan told reporters. “It was an absolutely painful experience. He will not forget it anytime soon,” he added.

Sea crocodiles, or “salt”, can reach seven meters in length and weigh over a ton, characteristic of the tropical north of the vast country. Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in 1971, and recent attacks have rekindled debate over their control. Deaths are relatively rare, with locals and visitors being asked to stay away from crocodile-infested waterways.