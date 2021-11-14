Home World “The situation is serious”; The unoccupied house has been in effect in Austria since Monday

“The situation is serious”; The unoccupied house has been in effect in Austria since Monday

Nov 14, 2021 0 Comments
"The situation is serious"; The unoccupied house has been in effect in Austria since Monday

Austrian President Alexander Shalenberg announced on Saturday that isolation or home care for those who have not been vaccinated or sick against Covid 19 will be imposed from Monday.

Of the nearly nine million Austrians, only 65% ​​have been vaccinated, which is lower than the European Union (EU) average of 67%.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections has reached record highs this week.

“The situation is very serious (..) We did not do it with an easy heart, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Shalenberg told reporters.

People over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated or who have contracted Covid 19 will be allowed to leave their home only from Monday to buy basic necessities, get exercise or medical treatment.

The unattended house meeting, monitored by accidental inspections, is valid for ten days. Health Minister Wolfgang Mickstein said the situation would then be reconsidered.

The unrestricted parliament, which has a majority in the Challenger-led Conservative-Green Alliance, is also expected to be approved by parliament. Voting is expected to begin on Sunday.

However, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health have repeatedly called for the vaccination of non-vaccinated citizens.

Meanwhile, Vienna will be the first country in the European Union (EU) to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 from Monday.

More than 5,000 children have been vaccinated since the vaccination began on Saturday, according to the Austrian capital.

Although EU member states have the power to make their own decisions in emergencies, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet approved the use of any vaccine for this age group.

See also  Africa - "Many" killed in attack in western Niger

Earlier last week, the Austrian government announced that only those who had been vaccinated or had access to the disease would be allowed to enter restaurants, hotels and cultural institutions.

The number of new infections in Austria crossed 13,000 on Saturday, the highest since the outbreak began. To date, Covid 19 has killed about 11,700 Austrians.

You May Also Like

Michael Kretschmer: "Immigrants are not accepted in the EU or Germany"

Michael Kretschmer: “Immigrants are not accepted in the EU or Germany”

Des passants dans les rues d’Eindhoven (Pays-Bas), le 12 novembre 2021, alors que le premier ministre néerlandais a annoncé de nouvelles restrictions touchant les bars, restaurants et commerces pour lutter contre le regain de l'épidémie de Covid19 aux Pays-Bas, avec l'arrivée de l'hiver.

Why Eastern and Northern Europe is most affected by the epidemic renaissance

Glasgow supports the demand to expedite the end of fossil fuels

Glasgow supports the demand to expedite the end of fossil fuels

The gang that cheated the Govt certificate falls in Italy; There are also 2 minors

The gang that cheated the Govt certificate falls in Italy; There are also 2 minors

PC backs elections in Nicaragua, despite Borik accusing it of being a "mockery"

PC backs elections in Nicaragua, despite Borik accusing it of being a “mockery”

South Koreans panic because of China, and this is what they buy

South Koreans panic because of China, and this is what they buy

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *