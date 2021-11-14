NFL: Rams White receiver Robert Woods suffers from a torn ligament in his knee

Saturday, November 13, 2021. 1:32 p.m.

(Update: Saturday, November 13, 2021. 3:43 p.m.)

Thousand Oaks, California. –Los Angeles Rams White receiver Robert Woods tore a ligament in his knee during the team’s training session on Friday, ending his season as a result.

It was a big blow to their aerial game, the best in the league.

Odel Beckham was injured on the same day he reported for Junior Rams training and signed a contract with his new team. Beckham attended Rams’ training on Saturday, and he could face 49 players in San Francisco on Monday night, Rams head coach Sean McVeigh said.

In the roles of receiver, blocker and occasional running back, Woods was a key part of Rams’ offense (7-2), along with Cooper Coop and Van Jefferson.

Woods is second with 556 yards and 45 catches for four touchdowns. He added 46 rushing yards in eight carries and another touchdown.

Woods did not realize he had a serious knee injury and he finished training on Friday. The tear ligament was discovered during a post-training exam – his first major injury in nine NFL career seasons.