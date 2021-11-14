Morocco is spoken in Latin America

Morocco, ranked fifth in the world in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), “has the best potential for renewable energy production” and is promoting several important projects in the region. Solar power generation, Chile News writes site “El Periodista”.

The Chilean publication points out that in the 2022 edition of the prestigious CCPI rankings, after Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom, “Morocco ranks fifth in the world, followed by Chile.”

According to the CCPI 2022 report, Morocco has been recognized as an “ambitious leader” in international climate negotiations, with the Chilean media continuing to highlight the upward trend in renewable energy and “Morocco’s potential in this area.”

“As in previous years, El Periodista writes, Morocco ranks among the best in terms of ‘greenhouse gas emissions’, ‘energy consumption’ and ‘climate policy’. The trend of renewable energy in the country is high,” the report’s authors commented.

According to the Chilean media 2021 CCPI report, Morocco ranked eighth out of 68 countries with a total of 71.64 points, which is 92% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

At the continental level, El Periodista is the number one performing country in Africa, ahead of Morocco, Egypt (21st), South Africa (39th) and Algeria (53rd).

“Chile is in the top 6, just like Morocco, behind countries like France, Germany, Spain, China and Japan,” the Chilean media pointed out.

CCPI experts point to “improvements in investment and energy efficiency regulation in the public transport sector”, however, “pointing to weaknesses in the agriculture and construction sectors”.

Published annually since 2005 by the German Watch, the Nuclear Institute and the Climate Action Network International, the CICC is an independent monitoring tool for monitoring climate protection performance in about 70 countries.

The purpose of the CICC is to improve the transparency of international climate policy and to compare the efforts and progress of each country in climate protection.

R.M.