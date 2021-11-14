Greenland glacier horror continues to melt, global flood threats

Glacier Or inside the eternal snow Greenland Constantly melting. The effect of this phenomenon is global flood risk.

Starting with CNN Indonesia, global warming has been repeatedly cited as the mastermind behind the severe ice melt in Greenland. This continues to increase the risk of global flooding.

According to a study led by researchers at the University of Leeds, 3.5 trillion tons of ice has melted over the island’s surface over the past decade.

This amount of liquefaction is considered sufficient to submerge the entire British landscape to a height of 13 meters.

In this study, scientists first use satellite data to detect the occurrence of ice melting from space, called an ice run.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal that Greenland’s melting has increased by 21 percent over the past four decades.

Thomas Slater, a researcher at the Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, said Greenland could be affected by extreme weather increases.

“As we have seen with other parts of the world, Greenland is vulnerable to an increase in extreme weather events,” Slater said.

He said that although it is said that intense melting often occurs in Greenland as the climate warms, it makes perfect sense for it to occur.

These observations are an important step in helping humans improve climate models and predict the next good move in this century.

Research shows that in the decade from 2011 to 2020, increased flow from Greenland raised sea levels by one centimeter worldwide.

In 2012 and 2019, severe snow melts increased one-third of total snowmelt. Over the past 40 years, there have been record rates of ice melting due to severe weather.

Rising sea levels caused by melting ice increase the risk of coastal flooding around the world, disrupting the marine ecosystems in the Arctic Ocean on which they depend for food.

Despite these risks, Slater said there is still a promising way to do it, which is to achieve the goal of reducing emissions. Slater is said to triple the ice contraction in Greenland.

He said there is still time to achieve it.

Amber Leeson, senior lecturer in environmental data science at the University of Lancaster, said modeling shows that the Greenland ice sheet will contribute 3 to 23 centimeters to global sea level rise by 2100.

“These forecasts are extensive, in part due to the uncertainty associated with the simulation of complex ice melting processes associated with extreme weather,” Leeson was quoted as saying by Yahoo News.

