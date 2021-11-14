Home Economy EXCLUSIVE. Find the 50 Favorite French Companies in Decathlon, EDF, Doctolib, Picard 2021

Nov 14, 2021 0 Comments
The 2021 edition produced by Ifap for Aid Advisory and JDT once again assigns Decathlon, yet Peugeot continues. Leklerk took the podium and Tactolip (11th) signed the most spectacular breakthrough.

Companies rarely face public opinion to be evaluated by their clients, analyzed by financiers, and evaluated by decision makers. Accurate insights into their reputation rating are crucial in helping them to present themselves to the “afterlife”. The way the French look at their companies says more about their aspirations in terms of purchasing power or job, rather than political speech. This makes Ifop the third ranking by Ifop for financial and operational consulting firm Aid Advisory and JDT.

Decathlon lead

“Six rating criteria give companies the most accurate picture of their rating. In the best place, their customer relationships, digital technology and their pricing expertise,” explains Stephen Nenes, partner at Aid Advisory. At Decathlon, we never get tired. At the peak of the third wave of the survey, the sporting goods brand is the most admired company of the French in 2019 and 2020. When looking closely at the performance assigned to a champion. This year, as in the previous two, Decathlon is the only brand in the rankings to cross the 12/20 mark. Peugeot confirms its position as runner-up for the third year in a row.

Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

