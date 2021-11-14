Are you invincible in the news of the week?

Who is the player selected as the best player of the week? Dimar Droson Tyler Hero Shay Kilgius-Alexander Jared Allen OK! Fake! –

After his bad gesture on Markieff Morris, there was Nikola Jokic $ 50,000 fine 2 suspension matches $ 30,000 fine 1 suspension match OK! Fake! –

According to Rudy Cobert, he was admitted for confusion Miles Turner Pam Adebayo Montreal Harrell Andre Drummond OK! Fake! –

Anthony Edwards released his career record and the second show of the season 46 points 50 points 48 points 44 points OK! Fake! –

About which player did Joel Empide say “I thought he sucked”? Sheikh Milton Tires Maxi Georges Nyang Furkan Gorkmas OK! Fake! –

The Warriors have lost just one game this season For clippers To Grizzlies For bulls In Sixer OK! Fake! –

Who was the first at the Eastern Conference before the Sunday Games? Bulls Webs Sixers Witches OK! Fake! –

To Andre Igudola, Kyrie Irving The fourth best point guard in history 2nd best leader in history 3rd best leader in history 5th best point guard in history OK! Fake! –

Which player said after the game against Jazz, “Our team has the best defender in the NBA, I hope people would have seen him tonight”? Darius Garland Stephen Curry Malcolm Procton Kyle Lori OK! Fake! –