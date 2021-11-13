Watch the new Starlink work live for two months

Julian Lawson –

November 13, 2021 – Space

SpaceX will launch 53 new Starling satellites on November 13. Departures can be followed live and online.

Starling publication at a glance

What? Orbiting 53 Starling satellites;

Orbiting 53 Starling satellites; When? November 13, 2021, at 1:19 pm (Paris time);

November 13, 2021, at 1:19 pm (Paris time); Where? Cape Canaveral, Florida launch pad;

Cape Canaveral, Florida launch pad; What shall we see? Departure of the Falcon 9 rocket.

What is the mission?

The routine task of SpaceX is to continue the installation of its future Starling satellites as it is a question of providing a high enough network access service without any interruption to a sufficiently dense network in low Earth orbit. For this mission, 53 satellites will be launched and join the existing ones – there are more than 1,400.

SpaceX has been in the habit of chain-linking aircraft for Starling’s benefit for months, to the point of arranging filming at intervals of a few days. But since mid-September, the American company has not arranged anything. The work, scheduled for November 13, ended an interruption that lasted nearly two months, the reasons for which are not clear.

As in previous seasons, SpaceX plans to recover the first phase of its Falcon 9 rocket, once the payload is launched into the upper atmosphere. The booster will automatically return to Earth and land on a sea boat. This part of the rocket has already been used on several occasions. Tito to both parts of the fairing: they have already flown on other voyages.

When will the Falcon 9 rocket take off?

The work is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021. It was originally scheduled for November 12, but the launch of the SpaceX rocket was postponed for a few hours due to bad weather over Cape Canaveral at the Florida launch site. Filming is scheduled for 7.19am local time. In France, it will be 1:19 p.m.

Stands down from today’s Eve due to weather. The forecast improves with an 80% positive chance of being released tomorrow at 7:19 EST – SpaceX (pSpaceX) November 12, 2021

Where can I see the release live?

The shot is broadcast SpaceX official website, As well as on his YouTube channel. You can follow it directly in the embedded video below.

Photo credit of someone:

Youtube / SpaceX

