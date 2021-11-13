Paris did not consider London’s comments against France to be “unacceptable.”

Via SudOuest.fr with AFP

Since 2018, an increase in the number of migrants crossing in small boats facing increasing locks at the port of Gallagher and the Euro Tunnel has sparked tensions between London and Paris.

The French Interior Ministry on Friday ruled that comments from London criticizing the French administration for shortcuts to illegal immigrants to Britain were “unacceptable”.

“It is unacceptable to be accused of instrumentalizing immigrants and forgiving the actions of criminal groups, while our forces are mobilized daily to save lives. It is not challenging to instruct this matter for domestic policy purposes,” the home ministry said.

He argued that the “failure rate” of crossings was “at the highest level of 60% since the beginning of the year (compared to 56% in 2020).”

His British envoy described the number of illegal crossings of the channel, which reached more than a thousand new records on Thursday alone, as “unacceptable”.

In 2021 3 people died and 4 are missing

Three new immigrants went missing on Friday On the channel while trying to mobilize England from the north of France.

From the kayaks on Thursday morning, despite the dangerous cold, wind and dangerous currents of the strait, three migrants went missing in the Sea of ​​Calais. Authorities stopped the search overnight after two survivors were alerted. These three missing incidents have resulted in the disappearance of three and four human figures of these gods since January. After four deaths in 2019, in 2020, six were killed there and three were missing.

And the arrival of winter does not slow down the flow: according to the British Home Office, 1,185 migrants were able to cross on Thursday, a new record that brought in more than 22,000 since the beginning of the year.