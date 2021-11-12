WhatsApp | How to download levels without using other programs | Applications | Trick 2021 | Smartphone | Level Download | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

Share It is one of the most downloaded apps in the world, but this app is full of tricks that some people have tried. One of them is that you can download all the levels of your friends without the need to use alternative programs or all the levels that ask you permission to access your photos or videos. How do I do that? Here we say.

It should be the first thing you need Share Fully updated. Keep in mind that this trick can only be used on Android, because everything on the iPhone terminals is actually encrypted and can not enter independent folders.

How To Download WhatsApp Levels Without Installing Programs

The first thing you need to do is enter yours Cell phone files or SD folder.

When you open Go to the internal storage folder, Android .

. See the folder there Share .

. You will find the tab in that section The media .

. Once inside, you will see all the folders created WhatsApp to save your photos, videos, audios etc..

Within these folders you can track the status of your friends on WhatsApp without downloading alternative programs. (Photo: MAG)

Now you need to enable the visibility of hidden folders.

Press and run the top three buttons “View hidden folders” .

. At that point a folder will appear “WhatsApp Status” .

. Enter it and within 24 hours you will see all the levels of your friends you have seen.

Keep in mind that these photos and videos will be deleted in 24 hours, so if you want to keep some, just copy it and place it in the folder you want. This way, you have downloaded the WhatsApp status of your contacts without them noticing.

