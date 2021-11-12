Transportation | Cafe William Sailing and oil-free

From 2023, Cafe William promises its coffee beans lush transportation from South and Central America. Roster has invested in the first zero-emission sailing cargo ship to transport its raw material to its factories in Sherbrook.

Isabelle Massey

Press

The ship, named Ziba, Will be built in a sustainable manner by the Costa Rican company Sailcarco. It can carry up to ten containers. Cafe William will be the main partner, having invested half a million US dollars to allow its construction. “We want to improve,” says Serge Picard, owner of Cafe William. Our drink is the second most consumed on the planet. First in North America. 85% of the goods consumed are imported. Coffee does not grow in the far north of Quebec. The carbon track is very heavy. So we are determined to limit our footprint. ”

Currently, Cafe William’s Coffee Beans travels by container ship. Uses such a character Bunker fuel (Bunker fuel). “This is the most polluting means of transportation,” Serge Picard notes. It bothers us. During our imprisonment, we sought a solution. Without the grant, we engaged with Sailcargo on our money. We are obligated to fully fill the boat for all voyages from South America. ”

The Ziba This can accommodate other items … and there are siblings who can carry up to 100 containers. Sailcarco delivered his boat at COP26 in Glasgow. “We don’t want it to be exclusive,” says Serge Picard. This should create large waves so we can remove the oil as quickly as possible. ”

Café William imports coffee beans – 400 containers by 2021 – also from Africa and Asia. “There are currently 70,000 container vessels listed in the world,” says Serge Picard. They emit more CO 2 Than the whole of Germany, which is the industrial lung of Europe. ”

Photo by CAFÉ William Serge Picard, owner of Cafe William

Sailcargo promises to replant ten trees for each tree used to build a boat. In addition, whether windy or not, the boat must reach its destination as planned each time because it has a hybrid structure, which means the propellers are also propelled by electricity. “This is a world leader in the field of maritime freight,” said Daniel Tockett, founder and CEO of Sylkorco. The Ziba Cargo is a standard built vessel that carries zero emissions. When commissioned in 2023, it will be the world’s largest and cleanest marine cargo ship. ”

For its part, Cafe William looked at how to deliver his coffee beans to Sherbrook once they were unloaded from the boat, without releasing emissions. “The aspect of land transport is about to be solved,” notes Serge Picard. Notice to be published soon. ”

Cafe William has been in operation since 1988 and has 190 employees, especially in factories and offices in Sherbrook, Detroit and New Jersey. Last September, Roster announced plans to build an over 100,000-square-foot eco-friendly plant in Sherbrook, a $ 16 million project.