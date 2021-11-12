Three species of sharks found in the Thames

Several species of sharks, such as the spiny shark, ha-shark and spot emizole, are found in the Thames, according to a report released Wednesday by the London Zoological Society.

In 1957, Thames was declared “biologically dead.” But, since the 90s, the English River has welcomed a large number of birds and marine animals. Among them, sharks, seahorses and eagles, teach us The report by the London Zoological Society was released on Wednesday And aired by several British media outlets BBC And thisEvening standard.

Several species of sharks have been particularly observed, such as the spiny shark, ha shark, and spot emizole. The endangered spiny shark derives its name from the thorns in front of its dorsal fin, which can be used for defense. Its venom can cause great discomfort to humans. It is also one of the few poisonous fish in UK waters, along with skates and sharks.

According to the report that sharks are born in the Thames and raise chicks there, thanks to improved water quality and oxygen levels.

“Neglected and Threatened” Ecosystems

Alison Debney of the Zoological Society of London told the BBC: “Waste is one of our most neglected and threatened ecosystems.

“They provide us with clean water, protect us from floods and are an important nursery for fish and wildlife. The Thames are essential in our struggle to mitigate climate change and create a stronger future for nature and people.” , He added.

The Thames is a river in the south of England that joins the North Sea. It is about 346 km. In total, more than 115 species of fish and 92 species of birds have been counted there. In the water of the river.

If there are too many animals, the report indicates a drop in the number of fish, for no apparent reason. The water temperature increases by 0.2 degrees every year.