With the frogs in London, everyone goes to Gokot

Nov 11, 2021 0 Comments
Casserole or utensil? More than a 20% discount, you can tell everyone will have lunch, brunch or dinner at one of the five Cocotte restaurants in London.

This is our tenth chapter Calendar of arrival. Frogs in London and LePetitJournal.com delights you every day with an offer from one of our partners.

A good meal break at Cocotte restaurants today. The concept is simple: Provide healthy and comfortable cooking tips for all Londoners. What’s on the plate is obviously important, but Kokot takes care to welcome you in a warm atmosphere where every little detail is delicious to the eyes.

Kokot: The restaurant that is the king of free-range chicken

In Notting Hill, Shoreditch, Parsons Green, Queens Park and South Kensington you will taste the tender chicken available in burgers, salads, soups, etc., but in our childhood it will be cooked with herbs, like Sunday chicken. From Provence and with a brilliant mix of spices.

Casserole dish Foie gras also offers other suggestions such as croquettes with mushrooms or goat cheese and spinach or its beautiful sauerkraut or cheese plates. In short, it is an unavoidable event for all types of food during every day of the week and on weekends, during breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Download the Frogs app in London to get 20% off your bill

Spread the word to all your loved ones! Cocotte restaurants welcome frogs with both hands and with a nice surprise. 20% off your bill every day of the week. You just have to Give your frog card To the employee when you order (offer is valid for up to six people table).

Choose your cocoon restaurant in London

Notting Hill – 95 Westbourne Grove, W2 4UW

Parsons Green – 271 New Kings Road, SW6 4RD

Queens Park – 79 Salusbury Road, NW6 6NH

Shortych – 8 Hawkston Square, N1 6NU

South Kensington – 11 Harrington Road, SW7 3ES

