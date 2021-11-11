Home Technology WhatsApp gets a new name: it is now being replaced by the popular messenger

WhatsApp gets a new name: it is now being replaced by the popular messenger

Facebook group recently Given a new name. This change is now being implemented on popular WhatsApp and Instagram services: As already seen in the current beta version 2.21.22.21 for Android, you can now read “WhatsApp from Meta” instead of “WhatsApp from Meta” here. “(Via: WABetaInfo)

The name change has already been implemented in the latest beta version 2.21.220.14 and the iOS version for iPhones.

He wants to use it to lead the group even stronger from the shadow of its original and by far the most important site, Facebook. In addition to Instagram, the company team also includes WhatsApp and Messenger chat apps.

WhatsApp with a new name: These are the motives behind Facebook

WhatsApp has been renamed as Facebook Meta.

With the new name, the team wants to focus on the new virtual world “Metaverse”, in which he sees the future of digital communications and his company.

However, many see another reason for the name change: after numerous scandals in recent years, the company does not seem to want to divert from these with the change in order to polish its own image.

Coincidentally, two years ago Facebook introduced the term “WhatsApp from Facebook” to make it clear that the popular messenger is part of the Zuckerberg group.

