WhatsApp gets a new name: it is now being replaced by the popular messenger

Facebook group recently Given a new name. This change is now being implemented on popular WhatsApp and Instagram services: As already seen in the current beta version 2.21.22.21 for Android, you can now read “WhatsApp from Meta” instead of “WhatsApp from Meta” here. “(Via: WABetaInfo)

The name change has already been implemented in the latest beta version 2.21.220.14 and the iOS version for iPhones.

He wants to use it to lead the group even stronger from the shadow of its original and by far the most important site, Facebook. In addition to Instagram, the company team also includes WhatsApp and Messenger chat apps.