Syria and Iraq: Turkey stubborn in reducing water discharges from Tigris and Euphrates rivers

Syria and Iraq have accused Turkey of reducing the rate of discharge from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which negatively affects water supplies to both countries.

Water ministers in Syria and Iraq discussed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday the challenges facing the two countries’ water realities, including the negative effects of climate change and the uncertainty of the Turkish side regarding reducing the rate of water emissions. Euphrates and Tigris rivers.

Syria’s Minister of Water Resources Dammam Rod stressed the need for joint action, information and data exchange, technical and scientific communication and water development for the benefit of both countries.

Iraqi Water Resources Minister Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani said he was ready to work with Syrian experts to find a common solution to the conditions and obstacles facing the two countries and to establish a research center in Baghdad. Training classes for Syrian technicians in the field of groundwater.

The Director of the National Center for Water Resources Management in Iraq explained the evaluation of water allocation for Syria, Iraq and Turkey and the possible criteria that can be used to determine this allocation.

Iraqi Minister Al-Hamdani visited Syria last July to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the fields of water and water resources, and to coordinate their positions in international forums to protect and defend the water rights of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers.

Minister Rod visited Baghdad in March 2021 for an imaginary meeting between the two sides in May and to attend the first Baghdad International Water Conference with the Technical Committee.

Source: “Sana”