Home Science SpinLaunch carried out its satellite catapult test. Plans to launch satellites into space

SpinLaunch carried out its satellite catapult test. Plans to launch satellites into space

Nov 11, 2021 0 Comments
SpinLaunch carried out its satellite catapult test. Plans to launch satellites into space

The American company SpinLaunch carried out the first test with a catapult catapult.

The test facility seen in the picture above is called a suborbital accelerator, and it can reach speeds of up to 8000 km / h when it launches a projectile into space. SpinLaunch plans to create a larger version of the Suborbital Accelerator called the L100 Orbital Mass Accelerator, which you can see in the image below. Satellites weighing up to 200 kg are planned to be launched into space and can enter orbit around the Earth.

According to SpinLaunch, their satellite launches cost only one-tenth as much as traditional satellite launches. The company claims that satellite missiles typically require only a quarter of the fuel consumed and that their systems are more environmentally friendly than conventional rockets.

SpinLaunch plans to build and test its settings next year. By 2024, the company plans to launch its first commercial satellite into space. In the clip below, you can hear Scott Manley talking about SpinLaunch and their catapult technology.

See also  The pros and cons of being a hammer shark

You May Also Like

Czech scientists were the first in the world to look inside the atom. A feeling they saw

Czech scientists were the first in the world to look inside the atom. A feeling they saw

Govt passports, regional restrictions. Expert in government operations on the fourth wave

Govt passports, regional restrictions. Expert in government operations on the fourth wave

What are the Northern Lights, and where to see the event in the sky?

What are the Northern Lights, and where to see the event in the sky?

Is this the elusive Planet Extana?

Is this the elusive Planet Extana?

Bad news for "holiday coordinators": RHMZ has issued a yellow alert for 5 areas

Bad news for “holiday coordinators”: RHMZ has issued a yellow alert for 5 areas

T4660 Nereus: The largest asteroid approaching Earth, almost the size of the Eiffel Tower! | The new asteroid D4660 Nerius will orbit Earth in December

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *