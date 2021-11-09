Home World US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Nov 09, 2021 0 Comments
US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Evan Newman, an American citizen, claims to have taken part in the January protests, but was not one of those who attacked Capitol. After the FBI gave him an orientation, the man fled the country

Evan Newman

(Photo: screenshot of “Belarus 1” broadcast)

Evan Newman, an American citizen who took part in the January 6 protests in Washington, has sought political asylum in Belarus. Reported TV channel “Belarus 1”.

According to Newman, six criminal cases have been filed against him at home. “My photo was added to the FBI’s list of Most Wanted Criminals, and the public is asking for help to identify me. And some of my friends warned me about this. I have many friends who work in government. I knew they would recognize me immediately, so the first thing I did was walk out, ”the person said.

Newman was doing a bag business and left the country in the guise of a business trip. The man flew to Italy in March and then boarded a train to Switzerland, where he boarded a car and drove to Ukrainian Jitom.


The U.S. House of Representatives after being attacked by Trump supporters. Photo report

After several months in Ukraine, Newman, according to him, decided to go to Belarus to monitor the surveillance. When he tried to cross the border, he was detained by the border guards and the person sought political asylum.

See also  Putin passes the Immunity Bill for Life

You May Also Like

"Hungarian Embassy with Bulgarian citizenship" - the first woman to become mayor of Skopje today - World

“Hungarian Embassy with Bulgarian citizenship” – the first woman to become mayor of Skopje today – World

A second bus was hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland

A second bus was hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland

Results of a poll started by Elon Musk. The millionaire wanted to know if he wanted to sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares

Results of a poll started by Elon Musk. The millionaire wanted to know if he wanted to sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares

The son of amusement park owner Peter Gillis was robbed

The son of amusement park owner Peter Gillis was robbed

46 One of the most famous bodies in the world died of kidney failure

24 heures

Jair Bolsanaro – 21 Brazilian scientists protest and refuse award

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *