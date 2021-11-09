US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Evan Newman, an American citizen, claims to have taken part in the January protests, but was not one of those who attacked Capitol. After the FBI gave him an orientation, the man fled the country

Evan Newman

(Photo: screenshot of “Belarus 1” broadcast)



Evan Newman, an American citizen who took part in the January 6 protests in Washington, has sought political asylum in Belarus. Reported TV channel “Belarus 1”.

According to Newman, six criminal cases have been filed against him at home. “My photo was added to the FBI’s list of Most Wanted Criminals, and the public is asking for help to identify me. And some of my friends warned me about this. I have many friends who work in government. I knew they would recognize me immediately, so the first thing I did was walk out, ”the person said.

Newman was doing a bag business and left the country in the guise of a business trip. The man flew to Italy in March and then boarded a train to Switzerland, where he boarded a car and drove to Ukrainian Jitom.

After several months in Ukraine, Newman, according to him, decided to go to Belarus to monitor the surveillance. When he tried to cross the border, he was detained by the border guards and the person sought political asylum.