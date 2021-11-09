Tom Hanks’ new science fiction movie “Finch” finally available on Apple TV + – Marseille News

Apple TV + still has only a dozen titles that make up its entirely proprietary streaming library. But now, many Apple original films starring Tom Hanks are available to stream on the service, with the new Hanks Pinch film added Friday.

The former Hanks-led Apple TV + title is the Greyhound WWII action thriller in which Hanks plays a naval officer who protects merchant ships’ convoy from Nazi submarines. A claustrophobic intensity pervades the entire film. This is because the viewer stays with Hanks for almost the entire film on the ship he commands. Overall, this is a solid addition to the Apple TV + content library. For the iPhone maker’s streaming service, Hanks is working with Steven Spielberg on Masters of the Air. It follows the band of Brothers, the WWII miniseries, one of the best things HBO has ever produced.

Finch – Now streaming on Apple TV +

Currently, there is a new movie that touches the heart of Hanks, who travels across a dystopian and ruined American landscape, accompanied by a man, a dog and his robot companion.

Stop here if you do not want to meet any spoilers.

At the center of this film is a very simple construction. A solar flare led to a global catastrophe. Hanks plays Finch, a robot engineer, and he dies of an unnamed disease. But it’s okay to not know what it is. The film is about a man who knows he doesn’t have much time. So he builds a robot to take care of his beloved dog Goodyear after he leaves.

All great journeys begin in one step. Stream #Finch on Apple TV + https://t.co/uTvzFylw8I pic.twitter.com/ESlFRxcR5g – Apple TV (@AppleTV) 6 November 2021

In Finch, Apple’s newsletter explains, “A man, a robot and a dog create an impossible family through a man’s powerful and moving adventure, ensuring that his beloved cousin is rehabilitated after he leaves … The trio embark on a perilous journey. By the way, Finch tries to show his work, named Jeff, the joy and wonder of the meaning of being alive.

“Their road trip is both challenging and humorous, as Finch finds it difficult to come to an agreement with Jeff and Goodyear as he tackles the dangers of the New World.”

Reaction and tips

At Rotten Tomatoes, Finch currently has a 69% audience rating based on over 250 user reviews. The critics’ score is currently 73% from 116 reviews so far. They include Mashable, which compliments the image for its simple pleasures.

“On the surface,” the reviewer notes, “Finch is a fascinating and bizarre science fiction story about a man looking for a better future, his dog and his son.”

Comedian and former SNL cast member Leslie Jones said the film plunged itself into tragedy. “@TomHanks You are one of the best actors on this planet !! She tweeted.

Tom Hanks’ new Apple TV + play, a scene from “Finch”. Image Source: Apple