.Net Natural Disasters – East and South Australia hit again by hail

CATastrophes NATurelles.net is the 1st French-speaking international news site on natural disasters, natural disaster management and climate change. With CATNAT.net, all of our articles are archived and made available in a single database format so you will be constantly informed about recent events and past events. In addition to our news, discover our databases, our online cartographic atlas, our statistics section and our specialized services and tools.. CATNAT.net is a site managed by Ubyrisk consultants that specializes in natural disasters and consulting..

UbAndRisk Advisors – 9, Grillet – 33 910 ST Martin de Lay

Phone .: +33 (0) 5 57 51 56 85. GSM: +33 (0) 6 74 28 17 16

SIRET: 49386964800037 – APE: 7490B

This site was reported to the National Commission for Computers and Freedom – Declaration n ° 895431

The “BD CATNAT” database is legally deposited with the National Industrial Property Corporation (INPI).

CATNAT.net is a service developed by Ubyrisk Advisors Online press service Under the number 0126w94167





Local weather with our partner Méto-Villes.com

Weather Paris – mete annecy – meteo biarritz – Porto Weather – Weather Brussels – Weather room – Weather Samrose – Weather gene – Bad weather – Small weather – Weather London – Lion weather – Weather Marseille – Weather Mets – Weather Montpellier – Weather swimming – The media is awesome – Weather Rouen – Toulouse Weather



CATNAT.net Version 7.9 – Comment: Digital company

Copyright © 2001-2021 CATNAT.net – Ubyrisk Consultants – All Rights Reserved