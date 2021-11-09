MLB: Marcus Semian wins – TVA Sports

Although the Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated before the start of the playoffs, the work of Marcus Semian, who won the Golden Glove for second paceman in the U.S. League on Sunday, was recognized.

Former Oakland Athletics had one of the best seasons of his career, setting a new personal best with 45 home runs. He participated in 91 doubles plays and won the first award for his defensive play. In a few more weeks he will be a free agent.

Starting with the Houston Astros, the finalists of the World Series, the three teams have decorated two of their representatives in the American language. In fact, both Yuli Curiel (first goal) and Carlos Correa (short goal) received their first Golden Glove.

Sean Murphy (receiver) and Matt Chapman (third paceman) of the Kansas City Royals team, Michael A. Defensive efforts by the athlete were also highlighted with Taylor (center fielder) and Andrew Benindendi (left fielder). Major league baseball managers and coaches were invited to vote.

At National, the recent World Series champions Atlanta Braves have two recipients. They are Max Fried (pitcher) and Adam Dowell (right fielder).

However, the St. Louis Cardinals were honored with five winners: Paul Goldsmith (first paceman), Tommy Edman (second paceman), Nolan Arenado (third paceman), Tyler O’Neill (left field) and Harrison Bader (center) field.

Golden gloves

American League: Yuli Curiel, Astros

League Nation: Paul Goldsmith, Cardinals

American League: Marcus Semion, Blue Jays

League National: Tommy Edman, Cardinals

American League: Matt Chapman, Athlete

League Nation: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

American League: Carlos Correa, Astros

National League: Brandon Crawford, Giants

American League: Andrew Benindendi, Royals

League Nation: Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals

American League: Michael A. Taylor, Royals

National League: Harrison Bader, Cardinals

American League: Joey Gallo, Yankees

League Nation: Adam Dowell, Braves

American League: Sean Murphy, Athletic

League Nationality: Jacob Stallings, Pirates