From November 11, 2021 to the end of December, Pergola Paddington in London offers its customers a magical roof decorated with all the Christmas lights and a real forest of fir trees.

The pergola is the must-see roof bar in the capital of Paddington, which offers original experiences in the center of the district of Baddington. Located at 5 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central (W26PY), it reopens on Thursday, November 11 with its traditional Tech the Halls. Every year, the restaurant is transformed into a mesmerizing place to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of anniversary celebrations. Once again this year, the roof elves have worked hard to imagine an experience worthy of a Christmas movie.

A festive roof worthy of Christmas lovers

It can be said that Pergola Paddington does a great deal of things to satisfy holiday enthusiasts. Tech the Halls is spread over two platforms that offer two separate spaces decorated with the Christmas logo, which is renowned for the unique experience it offers. Its warm alpine hall, inspired by Bavarian beer halls, offers ten typical winter rooms with blankets, lock fires and private bars. One of the roof floors is adorned with a winter ski resort, you will almost certainly forget that there is no snow in London in November (despite its frost, it is not required). At the top of the stairs is the winter forest, set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, and a full base covered with 350 real Christmas trees lit by more than a million incandescent lights. In this white-clad jungle that looks like an alpine paradise, guests at Pergola Paddington can immerse themselves completely in the magic of the holiday season with the added bonus of a breathtaking view of the British capital.

What is the plan for winter in Pergola Paddington?

Who says vacation time at Tech the Halls is usually the winter menu at five “pop up” restaurants serving the big bar. You can taste real fondues and racquets at other Combert croquettes, but you can also taste German sausages and cane sticks. Restaurants in Pergola Paddington also serve street food for all tastes. As for drinks, restaurants offer a variety of seasonal cocktails, with the possibility of making them yourself, with mulled wine and spiced chocolate and the essential hot chocolate.

During the months of November and December, you can come to Tech the Halls for Christmas brunch, seasonal movie screenings and evangelism. Another surprise is that Santa Claus is planning to visit this unique place.

Do not hesitate to book on the restaurant’s website!