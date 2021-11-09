EU updates list of safest countries A new list of citizen countries that can travel to the EU without restrictions has been released.

Due to the worst epidemic situation in the world, the Council of the European Union has updated the list of countries where citizens should not be subject to restrictions when entering the EU.

Singapore and Ukraine have been removed from the list of epidemiologically safe countries, but no countries have been added. The list now includes Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China. .

The Council has updated the list of third countries # COVID-19 Travel restrictions should be lifted. Find out all about the latest review of the list and what the EU is doing to coordinate COVID-19 travel activities – Council of the European Union (@EUCouncil) November 9, 2021

In early September, Serbia was removed from the list due to the worst epidemic situation in the country. Third-country nationals, including Serbia, who are not on the list, are not automatically barred from traveling to the EU.

Everyone with EU citizenship or residency permit, their family members and those with a valid reason to travel will be allowed to travel to Schengen with vaccination, Govt or negative test certificates.

