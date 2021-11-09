Home World EU updates list of safest countries A new list of citizen countries that can travel to the EU without restrictions has been released.

EU updates list of safest countries A new list of citizen countries that can travel to the EU without restrictions has been released.

Nov 09, 2021 0 Comments
EU updates list of safest countries A new list of citizen countries that can travel to the EU without restrictions has been released.

Due to the worst epidemic situation in the world, the Council of the European Union has updated the list of countries where citizens should not be subject to restrictions when entering the EU.

Singapore and Ukraine have been removed from the list of epidemiologically safe countries, but no countries have been added. The list now includes Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China. .

In early September, Serbia was removed from the list due to the worst epidemic situation in the country. Third-country nationals, including Serbia, who are not on the list, are not automatically barred from traveling to the EU.

Everyone with EU citizenship or residency permit, their family members and those with a valid reason to travel will be allowed to travel to Schengen with vaccination, Govt or negative test certificates.

குறிர். Rs / 24 சேடம்

Courier

See also  One of the bloody 'godfathers' of the 70s and 80s, the leader of the Mafia in Naples dies in prison - News Sources

You May Also Like

US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

US opposition seeks political asylum in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

"Hungarian Embassy with Bulgarian citizenship" - the first woman to become mayor of Skopje today - World

“Hungarian Embassy with Bulgarian citizenship” – the first woman to become mayor of Skopje today – World

A second bus was hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland

A second bus was hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland

Results of a poll started by Elon Musk. The millionaire wanted to know if he wanted to sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares

Results of a poll started by Elon Musk. The millionaire wanted to know if he wanted to sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares

The son of amusement park owner Peter Gillis was robbed

The son of amusement park owner Peter Gillis was robbed

46 One of the most famous bodies in the world died of kidney failure

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *