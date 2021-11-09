Complete peace with Kamala Harris Emmanuel Macron in Paris – Liberation

The U.S. vice president is due to arrive in France on Tuesday for a substantial five-day voyage, a testament to the desire of the people to forget once and for all the content of the Australian submarine deal.

Private Kamala Harris was sent to Paris. The U.S. vice president is set to land in France on Tuesday for a five-day visit, hoping to end reconciliation after a bitter feud between Paris and Washington over a deal for Australian submarines.

The visit, which runs until Saturday, underscores the White House ‘s intention to return to the Pacific after the announcement of a new security alliance around the United States, which sees them enjoying a major Australian submarine deal that was initially promised. France.

Before Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Paris to facilitate relations. President Joe Biden also went to French soil in his own way because he met his enemy Emmanuel Macron at the French embassy in Rome ten days ago.

Steps point

The US Vice President was welcomed by the French President at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday, specifically to discuss “European Security, Indo-Pacific, World Health”, According to the White House. According to a joint statement issued during the meeting between Biden and Macron, strengthening cooperation between France and the United States in the field of aerospace should be on the menu.

On the same day, Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold this position in American history, travels with her husband, Doug Emhoff, to the Suarez (Hots-de-Chain) U.S. military cemetery near Paris. On the show for November 11th, “Player Day” In the United States, it participates in ceremonies commemorating the 1918 ceasefire. It will also take part in the Paris Peace Forum organized by Emmanuel Macron.

Other stages planned: Visit to the Institute Pastor this Tuesday and attend the International Conference on Libya on Friday. This important international meeting is expected to prepare for the country’s presidential election scheduled for December 24, followed by a month of legislative elections. These polls are expected to end a decade of chaos in the country following the fall of Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011.