Home Technology An Introduction to the Modification of the Map Settings of the “Microsoft Flight Simulator” with Google Maps-GIGAZINE

An Introduction to the Modification of the Map Settings of the “Microsoft Flight Simulator” with Google Maps-GIGAZINE

Nov 09, 2021 0 Comments
An Introduction to the Modification of the Map Settings of the "Microsoft Flight Simulator" with Google Maps-GIGAZINE



Flight simulator that enables realistic flight movementMicrosoft Flight Simulator (2020)A mode that replaces all map settings with Google Maps has appeared.

MSFS 2020 Google Map Alternative Microsoft Flight Simulator
https://flightsim.to/file/19345/msfs-2020-google-map-replacement

SweViver (u / SweViver) – Reddit
https://www.reddit.com/r/flightsim/comments/qpdf5a/ms_fs2020_can_now_load_google_maps_textures/

New FS2020 Google Maps MOD around the world! – Web light

Called “MSFS 2020 Google Map Replacement”, this mode is commonly used in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020).Bing mapsReplaces image on Google Maps with image on Google Maps. Automatically created trees and structures will be the same as before, only the background image will be changed. Also, Microsoft’s color correction function, which adjusts natural colors, is not enabled. “Google Maps images are of a higher quality and upgrade than Bing Maps images,” explains the modder.


Introduced this modSweaver“For more than a decade Bing Maps has not been updated in most suburbs or small towns. Google Maps is so sophisticated that the layout around the world is better than Bing Maps. Maps instead, so there is no impact on loading time or performance due to the introduction of MOD. “


Copy the title and URL of this article

· Related article
Volunteers create a mode based on Google Maps

A tough man who turns Microsoft’s flight simulator into a high-speed multi-display appears – Kikasine

Container ship MOD blocking the Suez Canal is now available at Microsoft Flight Simulator – GIGAZINE

The screenshot summary of Microsoft Flight Simulator is so beautiful, you can no longer distinguish between reality and games – Kikasine

See also  Bitcoin continues its hellish decline

You May Also Like

Google will send photos and videos from the new feature..News

Google will send photos and videos from the new feature..News

WhatsApp reveals 3 hidden features that iPhone and Android users will not notice!

Elon Musk asked his followers on Twitter .. So what advice did they give him?

Big discounts and new discounts for mobiles in Extra Saudi today

Big discounts and new discounts for mobiles in Extra Saudi today

The hackers have posted details about the Saudi royal family and apologized. Now the question arises why?

The hackers have posted details about the Saudi royal family and apologized. Now the question arises why?

Big election poll: Elon Musk has asked his followers a question

Big election poll: Elon Musk has asked his followers a question

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *