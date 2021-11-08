Home Top News US / Brazil – Amazon bishops call for “urgent and courageous commitment on COP26 to combat climate change”

US / Brazil – Amazon bishops call for "urgent and courageous commitment on COP26 to combat climate change"

US / Brazil - Amazon bishops call for "urgent and courageous commitment on COP26 to combat climate change"

US / Brazil – Amazon bishops call for “urgent and courageous commitment on COP26 to combat climate change”

BRAZILIA (Agenzia Fides) – The Brazilian Amazon bishops have released a video message in which they appeal to world leaders attending the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to “listen to Mother Earth’s cry for the poor affected by the effects of climate change.” In the video message, Fides notes that the bishops are focusing on COP 26’s debates and calling for urgent and courageous commitments in line with Pope Francis to combat climate change and protect Amazon biology.
Reps-President of Brazil Monsignor Erwin Kräuler, Bishop Emeritus of Xingu, urges COP26 participants to listen to “the cries of the Amazon people, water and forests.” He called on international officials to put pressure on the Brazilian government to take effective action to protect the people of the Amazon rainforest and water bodies.
The video shows several bishops from different countries (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Brazil and the native Salesian Tuika, Father Justino Cermento Resente) doing their work on the Amazon. Calls on the international community for “paths to environmental sustainability, solutions to mitigate the effects of greenhouse gases, and agreements between governments to protect communities and ecosystems.” (SL) (Agenzia Fides 08/11/2021)


