Home Economy Moment of hydrogen energy

Moment of hydrogen energy

Nov 08, 2021 0 Comments
Le moment Hydrogène

Hydrogen has its limitations, but it plays an important role in the advent of pure energy


Hyundai HDC-6 NEPTUNE Truck Prototype © SIPA

Hydrogen has been the subject of controversy Tragedy to Hindenburg, A hydrogen-filled plane crashed in 1937. Its proponents claim that this gas is a low-carbon miracle that will fuel cars and homes. They believe that the hydrogen economy will reshape the energy map. Skeptics point out that many hydrogen investment campaigns since the 1970s ended in tears when gas deficiencies were exposed. The reality is between the two. Hydrogen technologies could eliminate one-tenth of current greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is a small area, but in terms of the magnitude of the energy change, it is an important and profitable area.

A Complex History of Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen is not a primary energy source such as petroleum or coal. It should be considered as a vector of energy like electricity and as a storage device like battery. It needs to be prepared. Low carbon energy sources, such as renewable and nuclear power, can be used to separate water (H2O) into its components, oxygen and hydrogen. This method is ineffective and expensive, but costs are declining. Hydrogen can also be produced from fossil fuels, but this method can be very polluting if not combined with technologies. […]


You May Also Like

Logo Amazon sur un bâtiment à Palo Alto, Californie.

Unnecessarily, Amazon dropped its operating system program in the Lower-Atlantic

Top 5 Videos of the Week: Shapeless Metals

Justice suspends Biden's desired vaccination duty on companies

Justice suspends Biden’s desired vaccination duty on companies

McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

Canadian company TC Energy reported a decline in third-quarter profit

A Chinese agent tried in the United States

A Chinese agent tried in the United States

Business management software company HoneyBook raises $ 250 million

Business management software company HoneyBook raises $ 250 million

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *